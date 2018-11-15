Arizona State Retirement System Invests $1.34 Million in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Stock

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $980.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Triumph Bancorp’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

