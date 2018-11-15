Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 39132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $934,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,152 shares of company stock worth $2,289,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,960,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,030,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,683 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

