Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Holdings Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,514 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

