Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

APAM opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 199.82% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

