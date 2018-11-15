Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Stake Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 423.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $385,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Stake Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/asante-solutions-inc-pump-stake-lessened-by-tygh-capital-management-inc.html.

Asante Solutions Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.