Ashland Global (ASH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have $91.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

ASH opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.