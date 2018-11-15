AsiaCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One AsiaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AsiaCoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. AsiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Profile

AsiaCoin (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,044,035,990 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AsiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

