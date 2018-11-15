Associated Banc Corp Acquires New Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

In other VF news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,768.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,371. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on VF in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

