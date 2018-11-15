Associated Banc Corp Buys 931 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,033,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $183.89 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.32 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

