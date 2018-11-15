Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s technologies center on stem cells capable of becoming all of the cell types in the human body, a property called pluripotency. It develops therapies based on pluripotent stem cells to treat diseases or injuries in a variety of medical fields, with an initial focus on the therapeutic areas of neurology and oncology. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Asterias Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

AST stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 310,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,516. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

