AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns Sell Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.34.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 911,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 280,384 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

