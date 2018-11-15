AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday morning.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cfra set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,882 ($76.86).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,354.74 ($83.04) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.