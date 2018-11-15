AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Position Raised by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 66.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AZN opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Position Raised by South State Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/astrazeneca-plc-azn-position-raised-by-south-state-corp.html.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.