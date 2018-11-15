Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Dougherty & Co

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

