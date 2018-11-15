Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $2.10 Million Position in Viewray Inc (VRAY)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,683 shares during the period. Viewray makes up approximately 1.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Viewray worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Viewray by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viewray by 5,511.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 554,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Viewray by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Viewray news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 2,702,702 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin bought 25,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,787,702 shares of company stock worth $25,549,944. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

