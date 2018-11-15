Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $285,000 in Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) Stock

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Nicholas Simon acquired 333,333 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($6.97).

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

