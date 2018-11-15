Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,196 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 3.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,773,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $136.19 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $148.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. MED reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

