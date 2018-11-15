Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $59,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $777,586.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,149 shares of company stock worth $3,721,892 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 344,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,982. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

