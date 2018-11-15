athenahealth (ATHN) Price Target Cut to $135.00

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATHN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

athenahealth stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. 1,434,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,212. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. athenahealth’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $340,770. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 1,195.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

