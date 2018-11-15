athenahealth (ATHN) PT Lowered to $142.00 at KeyCorp

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MED decreased their price target on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of athenahealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.05.

athenahealth stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.74.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that athenahealth will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $340,770. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in athenahealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,074,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in athenahealth by 116.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,372,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in athenahealth by 350.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in athenahealth by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,620,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,440,000 after buying an additional 207,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in athenahealth by 101.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after buying an additional 136,007 shares during the period.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

