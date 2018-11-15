Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 279,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 731,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,516,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.