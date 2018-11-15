Atmos Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,648.00 (ATMOS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Atmos has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Atmos has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1,648.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atmos coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00056076 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003719 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017430 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Atmos

Atmos (CRYPTO:ATMOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,759,261 coins and its circulating supply is 100,759,261 coins. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io. The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere.

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

