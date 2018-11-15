Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,336,818 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-sold-by-south-state-corp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.