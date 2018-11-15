AutoNation (AN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a sell rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 25947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

