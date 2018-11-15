AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.07. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AutoNation by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 220,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,209. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

