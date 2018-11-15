Avalara Inc (AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $745,045,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $64,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 108.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,098 shares in the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $21,048,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 194,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,786. Avalara has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.