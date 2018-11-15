Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00005217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $31,102.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

