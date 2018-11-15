Avid Technology (AVID) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

AVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 622,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,896. The company has a market cap of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.78. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

In other news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $50,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,857 shares in the company, valued at $247,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

