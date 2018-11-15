Avinger (AVGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

