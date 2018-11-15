Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after acquiring an additional 330,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,174,000 after acquiring an additional 396,831 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,930,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 102,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at $80,999.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.86. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/avis-budget-group-inc-car-stake-lowered-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.