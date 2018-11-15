Azure Power Global (AZRE) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

AZRE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,014. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 55.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

