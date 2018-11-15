B. Riley Weighs in on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2018 Earnings (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE AEL opened at $34.18 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

