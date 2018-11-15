B. Riley Weighs in on Miragen Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Miragen Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%.

MGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.49. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hughes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,184.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

