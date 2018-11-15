Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 555,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,586,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 203.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 109.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

