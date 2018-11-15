Badger Daylighting (BAD) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAD. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of BAD traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$22.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.71.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.09999993254096 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Michael James Tunney bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,927.50. Insiders have purchased 2,550 shares of company stock worth $56,479 over the last quarter.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

