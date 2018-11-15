Ballast Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ballast Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $272.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

