Banco de Chile Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 23rd (BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares are set to split on Friday, November 23rd. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 21st.

NYSE BCH opened at $86.83 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $79.60 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $98.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $3,215,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/banco-de-chile-stock-scheduled-to-split-on-friday-november-23rd-bch.html.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.