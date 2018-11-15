Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 151,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 96,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-bought-by-gamble-jones-investment-counsel.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.