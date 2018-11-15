Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 234,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 242,849 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

