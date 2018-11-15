Bank of Montreal Can Has $870,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 411.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,389. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

