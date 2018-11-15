Bank of Montreal Can Has $911,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (RES)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RPC were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1,637.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 924,379 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,306,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 991.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 364,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 840,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RES opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.74. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $911,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (RES)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bank-of-montreal-can-has-911000-stake-in-rpc-inc-res.html.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.