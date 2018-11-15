Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,015 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novocure were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,084,000 after buying an additional 881,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,620,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,623,000 after buying an additional 846,277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Novocure by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,093,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,823,000 after buying an additional 343,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novocure by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 199,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 501,203 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 31,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $1,174,512.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,516.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoram Palti sold 12,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,182 shares of company stock worth $5,135,758 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

