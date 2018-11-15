Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,065 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of Stifel Financial worth $63,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

Several research firms have commented on SF. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In related news, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $544,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

