Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.45 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Churchill Downs worth $61,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $314.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,831.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.45 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-61-45-million-holdings-in-churchill-downs-inc-chdn.html.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.