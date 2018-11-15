Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.97 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $64,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 220,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $10,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

