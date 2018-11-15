Bank of The West Sells 260 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 57,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in 3M by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 189,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

3M stock opened at $198.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

