Barclays Raises Essex Property Trust (ESS) Price Target to $262.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.05.

NYSE ESS traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $250.90. 11,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,860. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $259.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $84,591.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,318 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,626,398 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after purchasing an additional 513,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43,018.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

