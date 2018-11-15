Barclays Raises Progressive (PGR) Price Target to $67.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 581,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Progressive by 41.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progressive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 188,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

