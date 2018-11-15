Barclays Reiterates “€18.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.90 ($34.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($28.71).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.