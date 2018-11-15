Barings Llc Purchases 45,180 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 45,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $461,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Barings Llc bought 41,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $421,587.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Barings Llc bought 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $255,255.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Barings Llc purchased 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $484,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc purchased 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $495,936.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Barings Llc purchased 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $492,492.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Barings Llc purchased 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,690.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Barings Llc purchased 47,528 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $476,705.84.

On Monday, October 22nd, Barings Llc purchased 41,110 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $413,566.60.

On Friday, October 19th, Barings Llc purchased 49,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,766.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Barings Llc purchased 49,023 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $495,132.30.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Barings BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,107,000. Hammer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/barings-llc-purchases-45180-shares-of-barings-bdc-inc-bbdc-stock.html.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.